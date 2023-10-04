Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) EVP Mark P. Notarainni Sells 358 Shares

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total transaction of $183,041.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares in the company, valued at $444,311.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Intuit Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of INTU stock traded up $9.98 on Wednesday, hitting $517.46. 1,560,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,598,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $352.63 and a one year high of $558.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $516.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $469.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuit

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 3,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 878 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 82.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $532.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $567.41.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

