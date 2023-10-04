Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) EVP Mark P. Notarainni Sells 358 Shares

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total transaction of $183,041.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares in the company, valued at $444,311.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Intuit Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of INTU stock traded up $9.98 on Wednesday, hitting $517.46. 1,560,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,598,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $352.63 and a one year high of $558.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $516.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $469.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.19.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.
Intuit Increases Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuit
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 3,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 878 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 82.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $532.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $567.41.
Check Out Our Latest Report on INTU
About Intuit
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Intuit
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Institutions Are Buying Under Appreciated Consumer Staples Now
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- 3 Stocks For the Resurgent Energy Rally
- Are Stock Buybacks Good for the Average Investor?
- Zscaler: A Leader in Cybersecurity Soars with Strong Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.