Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJJ) Shares Up 0%

Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJJ – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.90 and last traded at $23.90. 149,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 198,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.89.
Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.90.
