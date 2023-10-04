Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO) Shares Up 0.4%

Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.63 and last traded at $17.52. 921,825 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 93% from the average session volume of 478,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.45.

Invesco DB Oil Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DB Oil Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco DB Oil Fund by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 210.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 1.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 129,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 81.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco DB Oil Fund Company Profile

PowerShares DB Oil Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund is a based on the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index). The Fund seeks to track the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

