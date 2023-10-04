Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Declares $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th.
Invesco Mortgage Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 43.4% annually over the last three years. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a payout ratio of 37.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Invesco Mortgage Capital to earn $4.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.0%.
Invesco Mortgage Capital Price Performance
NYSE IVR opened at $9.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.86. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 52-week low of $9.45 and a 52-week high of $15.56.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IVR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.
Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.
