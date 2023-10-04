Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Shares Down 0.4%

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.10 and last traded at $29.35. 252,416 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 334,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.47.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $250,000.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

