IOTA (MIOTA) Price Up 2% Over Last 7 Days

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 4th. In the last seven days, IOTA has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000554 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IOTA has a total market cap of $427.44 million and approximately $6.73 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA Profile

MIOTA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

