iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG) Stock Price Down 0.2%

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $66.90 and last traded at $66.94. 8,011 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 8,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.07.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF by 63.3% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 9,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex-US 1-3 Year (the Index).

