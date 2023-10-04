iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ) Shares Down 0.6%

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ – Get Free Report) fell 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.91 and last traded at $34.01. 45,155 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 159,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.20.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $171.18 million, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.92 and a 200 day moving average of $32.04.

Institutional Trading of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HEWJ. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,545,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 197,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 55,589 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 170.0% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 55,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 35,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 36.7% during the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 556,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,066,000 after buying an additional 149,308 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (HEWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap Japanese stocks, while fully hedging out its exposure to the yen relative to the US dollar. HEWJ was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

