iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK) Trading Up 0.1%

iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK – Get Free Report) were up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.91 and last traded at $25.91. Approximately 136,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 79,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.89.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK – Free Report) by 280.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,519 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.27% of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

