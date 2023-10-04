John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0825 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Price Performance

NYSE PDT traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $9.13. The stock had a trading volume of 107,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,128. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.28. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $14.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 4.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 66,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 17,803 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

