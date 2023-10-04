Johnson Service Group PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 0.90 (LON:JSG)

Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Johnson Service Group Trading Down 1.2 %

JSG opened at GBX 130.20 ($1.57) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 122.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 117.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £548.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,647.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.73. Johnson Service Group has a 1-year low of GBX 77.50 ($0.94) and a 1-year high of GBX 141 ($1.70).

Get Johnson Service Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JSG. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.05) price target on shares of Johnson Service Group in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Johnson Service Group from GBX 125 ($1.51) to GBX 140 ($1.69) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th.

Johnson Service Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment supplies workwear garments and protective wear, and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundering services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.