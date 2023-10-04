Just Group (LON:JUST) Shares Down 3.2%

Just Group plc (LON:JUST – Get Free Report) was down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 69.50 ($0.84) and last traded at GBX 69.70 ($0.84). Approximately 1,236,645 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 1,659,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72 ($0.87).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JUST shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.69) price target on shares of Just Group in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Just Group from GBX 120 ($1.45) to GBX 125 ($1.51) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 126.67 ($1.53).

Get Just Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Just Group

Just Group Stock Performance

Just Group Cuts Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 344.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 76.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 81.72. The company has a market cap of £711.70 million, a P/E ratio of 3,425.00, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.61.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.58 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Just Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10,000.00%.

About Just Group

(Get Free Report)

Just Group plc provides various retirement income products and services to individual and corporate clients.in the United Kingdom. It offers defined benefit de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, and lifetime mortgage service. The company also engages in professional services and distribution business, which offers technology, broking, and advice solutions for corporate clients and pension schemes; and regulated financial advice for pension, investment, and savings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Just Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.