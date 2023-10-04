Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Sold by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 38.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 611,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 379,796 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $12,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,483,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,151 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,149,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,233,316,000 after buying an additional 2,463,808 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,220,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,092,250,000 after buying an additional 7,126,475 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 25,922,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $549,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,276,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,266,000 after acquiring an additional 256,343 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KIM. Compass Point upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.25 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kimco Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. TheStreet lowered Kimco Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.08.

Shares of NYSE KIM traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,581,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,473,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $16.48 and a 1-year high of $23.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.82%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

