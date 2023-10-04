Kingswood (LON:KWG) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Kingswood Holdings Limited (LON:KWG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 14 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 14 ($0.17). Approximately 5,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 133,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.50 ($0.18).

The firm has a market capitalization of £30.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -350.00 and a beta of -0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 19.44 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 21.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.77.

Kingswood Holdings Limited engages in the investment management and financial planning business in the United Kingdom and the United States. It operates through three segments: Investment Management, Wealth Planning, and US Operations. The company provides wealth planning, advice process, pensions and retirement planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, tax planning, succession planning, protection advisory, cash management, and foreign exchange services.

