Kistos (LON:KIST) Sets New 1-Year Low at $195.00

Kistos Holdings Plc (LON:KIST – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 195 ($2.36) and last traded at GBX 200.50 ($2.42), with a volume of 540177 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 214.50 ($2.59).

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Kistos from GBX 420 ($5.08) to GBX 480 ($5.80) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.85, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of £161.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 697.52 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 239.99 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 256.50.

Kistos Holdings Plc, an independent energy company, focuses on development and production opportunities across natural gas basins and energy generation projects in the United Kingdom and the Netherlands. The company's assets include interests in Dutch and the U.K. North Sea, and onshore Netherlands.

