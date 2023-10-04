Kistos (LON:KIST) Sets New 1-Year Low at $195.00

Kistos Holdings Plc (LON:KIST – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 195 ($2.36) and last traded at GBX 200.50 ($2.42), with a volume of 540177 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 214.50 ($2.59).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Kistos from GBX 420 ($5.08) to GBX 480 ($5.80) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st.
Kistos Stock Performance
Kistos Company Profile
Kistos Holdings Plc, an independent energy company, focuses on development and production opportunities across natural gas basins and energy generation projects in the United Kingdom and the Netherlands. The company's assets include interests in Dutch and the U.K. North Sea, and onshore Netherlands.
