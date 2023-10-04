Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Plans $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th.
Kite Realty Group Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Kite Realty Group Trust has a payout ratio of 600.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Kite Realty Group Trust to earn $2.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.6%.
Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $20.42 on Wednesday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $16.99 and a 1 year high of $24.26. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.46.
Institutional Trading of Kite Realty Group Trust
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KRG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.86.
Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile
Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Kite Realty Group Trust
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- 3 Reliable Growing Dividends Near Rock-Bottom Prices
- What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?
- 5 Short Squeeze Candidates With Catalysts For Rebounds
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.