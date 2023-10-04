KOK One Day Volume Hits $1.03 Million (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One KOK token can now be bought for $0.0080 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. KOK has a market capitalization of $4.00 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, KOK has traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get KOK alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00007043 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00020798 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00016173 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00013536 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,789.98 or 0.99989480 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000069 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00734806 USD and is up 2.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $1,299,990.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.