Komodo (KMD) Price Reaches $0.22 on Top Exchanges

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000798 BTC on exchanges. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $30.08 million and $648,013.33 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00097683 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00048845 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00029000 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000205 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

