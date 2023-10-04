Komodo (KMD) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.11 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000796 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a market cap of $29.83 million and $1.11 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00097662 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00049116 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00028643 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

