Krones (ETR:KRN) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Krones AG (ETR:KRN – Get Free Report) were down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €97.15 ($102.26) and last traded at €97.55 ($102.68). Approximately 37,735 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 33,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at €98.00 ($103.16).

The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €99.28 and a 200-day moving average price of €105.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13.

Krones Company Profile

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the planning, development, and manufacture of machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in three segments, Filling and Packaging Technology, Process Technology, and Intralogistics.

