Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Cuts Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE trimmed its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $4,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,375,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,400,975,000 after buying an additional 188,460 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,007,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,683,831,000 after purchasing an additional 554,280 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,333,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,655,948,000 after purchasing an additional 625,000 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.7% in the first quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 9,556,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,126,080,000 after purchasing an additional 70,386 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,513,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,004,396,000 after purchasing an additional 75,087 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNI. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$171.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. CIBC reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$173.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.94.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

NYSE:CNI traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.27. The stock had a trading volume of 395,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,032. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.79 and a 52 week high of $129.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.41.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.06). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.5996 per share. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 39.73%.

About Canadian National Railway

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.