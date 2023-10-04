Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Sells 107,795 Shares of Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE trimmed its holdings in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Free Report) by 26.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 294,128 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 107,795 shares during the quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Mistras Group were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 6.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mistras Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mistras Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Mistras Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 336,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Mistras Group Stock Up 4.9 %

MG traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.35. The company had a trading volume of 85,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,196. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Mistras Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.38 and a 12 month high of $8.31. The company has a market cap of $162.11 million, a P/E ratio of 77.29 and a beta of 1.53.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $176.03 million during the quarter. Mistras Group had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 0.37%.

Mistras Group Profile

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. The company offers non-destructive testing services; predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets; inline inspection for pipelines; and develops enterprise inspection database management software and plant condition management software.

