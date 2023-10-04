Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Sells 165 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE cut its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,555 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 102.0% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $317.00 to $283.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.67.

Insider Activity

In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $194,387.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,656,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,443 shares of company stock valued at $6,916,994. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $254.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,087,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,548,221. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $280.89 and a 200 day moving average of $286.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.65. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $232.08 and a twelve month high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 55.93%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

