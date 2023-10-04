Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Sells 57 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE lowered its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Accenture by 3.6% in the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 33,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,403,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 31.6% during the second quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 9,981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.24.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $308.35. 1,123,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,306,293. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $330.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.92. The company has a market capitalization of $204.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 41.60%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,653,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,916,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.23, for a total transaction of $926,553.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,982 shares in the company, valued at $6,951,367.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,653,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,958 shares in the company, valued at $6,916,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,430 shares of company stock valued at $7,735,251 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

