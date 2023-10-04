Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) Trading Down 0.6%

Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.20 and last traded at $4.25. Approximately 690 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 3,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.27.

Lendlease Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.09.

Get Lendlease Group alerts:

Lendlease Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0305 per share. This is a boost from Lendlease Group’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Lendlease Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.96%.

Lendlease Group Company Profile

Lendlease Group operates as an integrated real estate and investment company in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through Development, Construction, and Investments segments. The Development segment develops inner-city mixed-use developments, apartments, communities, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lendlease Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lendlease Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.