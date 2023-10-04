Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Lennar from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lennar from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lennar from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Lennar from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.25.

NYSE LEN traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $108.97. 2,764,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,230,681. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Lennar has a 52-week low of $69.90 and a 52-week high of $133.24. The firm has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.48.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.39. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.18 EPS. Lennar’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $1,264,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,882,501.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $1,264,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,882,501.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy Banse purchased 790 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $126.42 per share, with a total value of $99,871.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,293 shares in the company, valued at $921,981.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,469 shares of company stock valued at $301,842 in the last three months. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Lennar during the second quarter worth $46,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Lennar by 47.0% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Lennar during the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Lennar during the second quarter worth $61,000. 79.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

