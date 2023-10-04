Limoneira Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:LMNR)

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, October 20th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th.

Limoneira has a dividend payout ratio of 130.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Limoneira to earn $0.27 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 111.1%.

LMNR stock opened at $14.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $265.92 million, a P/E ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.15. Limoneira has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $17.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.88.

Limoneira ( NASDAQ:LMNR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.13). Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $52.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Limoneira will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Limoneira during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Limoneira during the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Limoneira during the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Limoneira by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limoneira during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LMNR. TheStreet cut shares of Limoneira from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Limoneira in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

