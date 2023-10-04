Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Sold by Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE decreased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Electric makes up approximately 3.3% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE owned 0.12% of Lincoln Electric worth $13,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.86. The stock had a trading volume of 95,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,607. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.01 and a 1 year high of $210.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.17.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 12.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 31.26%.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.64, for a total transaction of $204,204.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,958.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 8,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.27, for a total transaction of $1,794,819.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,919,283.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,100 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.64, for a total transaction of $204,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,174,958.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LECO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut Lincoln Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $176.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Lincoln Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.57.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

