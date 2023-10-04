LooksRare Hits Market Cap of $53.48 Million (LOOKS)

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 4th. One LooksRare token can now be bought for $0.0570 or 0.00000205 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LooksRare has traded 21.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. LooksRare has a market capitalization of $53.48 million and approximately $4.75 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LooksRare Profile

LooksRare launched on December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 969,245,440 tokens and its circulating supply is 938,320,343 tokens. The official website for LooksRare is looksrare.org. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LooksRare Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare (LOOKS) is the native token of the LooksRare platform, an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. It’s used for transactions, governance voting, and user rewards on the platform. LooksRare is a decentralized marketplace for trading Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), providing a platform for users to mint, buy, sell, and showcase NFTs. The LOOKS token facilitates transactions, enables governance participation, and rewards active users.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LooksRare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LooksRare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

