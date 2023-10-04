LSL Property Services plc Plans Dividend of GBX 4 (LON:LSL)

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LSL opened at GBX 252.50 ($3.05) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £262.55 million, a PE ratio of -389.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 256.58 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 266.18. LSL Property Services has a 52-week low of GBX 211 ($2.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 304 ($3.67).

LSL Property Services plc provides services to mortgage intermediaries, specialist mortgage and insurance advice to estate agency customers, and valuation services to mortgage lenders in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Surveying and Valuation Services, and Estate Agency.

