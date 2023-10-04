LSL Property Services plc Plans Dividend of GBX 4 (LON:LSL)

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LSL Property Services Price Performance
LSL opened at GBX 252.50 ($3.05) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £262.55 million, a PE ratio of -389.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 256.58 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 266.18. LSL Property Services has a 52-week low of GBX 211 ($2.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 304 ($3.67).
About LSL Property Services
