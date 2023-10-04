LTC Properties, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:LTC)

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.

LTC Properties has increased its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years. LTC Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 120.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $2.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.5%.

LTC Properties Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:LTC traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.60. The stock had a trading volume of 180,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,576. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 13.18, a current ratio of 13.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.58 and its 200 day moving average is $33.20. LTC Properties has a 12 month low of $30.73 and a 12 month high of $40.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LTC Properties

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 3,395.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LTC Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in LTC Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the 4th quarter worth $123,000. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. TheStreet downgraded LTC Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on LTC Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LTC Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.78.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 213 properties in 29 states with 29 operating partners.

