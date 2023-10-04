LTC Properties, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:LTC)

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.
LTC Properties has increased its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years. LTC Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 120.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $2.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.5%.
LTC Properties Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of NYSE:LTC traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.60. The stock had a trading volume of 180,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,576. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 13.18, a current ratio of 13.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.58 and its 200 day moving average is $33.20. LTC Properties has a 12 month low of $30.73 and a 12 month high of $40.52.
LTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. TheStreet downgraded LTC Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on LTC Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LTC Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.78.
LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 213 properties in 29 states with 29 operating partners.
