Mantle (MNT) Trading Up 4.4% Over Last 7 Days

Mantle (MNT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Over the last seven days, Mantle has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. One Mantle token can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001474 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mantle has a total market cap of $748.52 million and approximately $40.78 million worth of Mantle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mantle Profile

Mantle’s total supply is 6,219,316,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,843,669,839 tokens. Mantle’s official Twitter account is @0xmantle. The official message board for Mantle is www.mantle.xyz/blog. The official website for Mantle is www.mantle.xyz.

Buying and Selling Mantle

According to CryptoCompare, “Mantle (MNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mantle has a current supply of 6,219,316,794.99 with 3,235,375,849.7631407 in circulation. The last known price of Mantle is 0.40902043 USD and is down -0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $41,572,714.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mantle.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mantle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mantle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mantle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

