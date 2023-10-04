Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.74

Shares of Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.74 and traded as low as C$0.58. Marathon Gold shares last traded at C$0.58, with a volume of 445,577 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC increased their price target on Marathon Gold from C$1.65 to C$1.70 in a report on Friday, June 9th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Marathon Gold from C$1.55 to C$1.45 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Marathon Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.68.

The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$225.38 million, a PE ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.80.

Marathon Gold Corporation acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with five mineralized deposits located in Central Region of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

