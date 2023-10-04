Marion Wealth Management Acquires 1,613 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Marion Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 275,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 7.4% of Marion Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $20,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,900,890,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 206.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,115,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,989,859. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.74. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.26 and a fifty-two week high of $76.68.

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.2147 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

