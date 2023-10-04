Marion Wealth Management Has $227,000 Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Marion Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 98,555.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 242,795,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,693,646,000 after purchasing an additional 242,549,753 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after buying an additional 1,533,114 shares during the period. Kensington Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $342,079,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11,616.8% during the second quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,053,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,299,000 after buying an additional 1,044,818 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $3.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $358.59. The stock had a trading volume of 29,654,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,479,723. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $387.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $369.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a $0.5389 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

