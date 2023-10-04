Martin Currie Global Portfolio (LON:MNP) Declares GBX 0.90 Dividend

Martin Currie Global Portfolio (LON:MNP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share by the investment trust on Friday, October 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Stock Up 0.3 %

LON MNP opened at GBX 312.98 ($3.78) on Wednesday. Martin Currie Global Portfolio has a 1 year low of GBX 272.16 ($3.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 358 ($4.33). The stock has a market capitalization of £230.98 million, a PE ratio of 1,155.56 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.31, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 327.29 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 338.88.

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Company Profile

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of large cap companies having market capitalization greater than $1 billion.

