Martin Currie Global Portfolio (LON:MNP) Declares GBX 0.90 Dividend

Martin Currie Global Portfolio (LON:MNP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share by the investment trust on Friday, October 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Martin Currie Global Portfolio Stock Up 0.3 %
LON MNP opened at GBX 312.98 ($3.78) on Wednesday. Martin Currie Global Portfolio has a 1 year low of GBX 272.16 ($3.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 358 ($4.33). The stock has a market capitalization of £230.98 million, a PE ratio of 1,155.56 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.31, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 327.29 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 338.88.
Martin Currie Global Portfolio Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Martin Currie Global Portfolio
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- 3 Reliable Growing Dividends Near Rock-Bottom Prices
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- 5 Short Squeeze Candidates With Catalysts For Rebounds
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Martin Currie Global Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Currie Global Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.