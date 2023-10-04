Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Declares $0.57 Quarterly Dividend

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share by the credit services provider on Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th.

Mastercard has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Mastercard has a payout ratio of 15.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Mastercard to earn $14.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.9%.

NYSE:MA opened at $391.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $368.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $418.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $402.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $386.01.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.88.

In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $868,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $868,595.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $1,379,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,294,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 424,779 shares of company stock worth $168,609,298 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MA. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.0% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 2.3% during the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Cito Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Lagoda Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Mastercard by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,309 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

