MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.19

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.19 and traded as low as $6.94. MBIA shares last traded at $7.05, with a volume of 759,232 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MBIA in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

MBIA Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $361.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.63.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.93) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MBIA Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MBIA in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of MBIA in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of MBIA in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of MBIA by 24.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of MBIA by 105.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, Corporate, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

