Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (TSE:MDNA – Get Free Report) rose 1.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. Approximately 3,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 30,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

Medicenna Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$27.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 4.65.

About Medicenna Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., an immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It develops MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as for brain tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.