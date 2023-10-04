Metaurus U.S. Equity Ex-Dividend Fund-Series 2027 (NYSEARCA:XDIV) Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Metaurus U.S. Equity Ex-Dividend Fund-Series 2027 (NYSEARCA:XDIV – Get Free Report) were up 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $105.95 and last traded at $105.73. Approximately 2,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 3,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.24.
Metaurus U.S. Equity Ex-Dividend Fund-Series 2027 Trading Up 0.5 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.73.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Metaurus U.S. Equity Ex-Dividend Fund-Series 2027
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Institutions Are Buying Under Appreciated Consumer Staples Now
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- 3 Stocks For the Resurgent Energy Rally
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Zscaler: A Leader in Cybersecurity Soars with Strong Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Metaurus U.S. Equity Ex-Dividend Fund-Series 2027 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metaurus U.S. Equity Ex-Dividend Fund-Series 2027 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.