Metaurus U.S. Equity Ex-Dividend Fund-Series 2027 (NYSEARCA:XDIV) Trading Up 0.5%

Metaurus U.S. Equity Ex-Dividend Fund-Series 2027 (NYSEARCA:XDIV – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $105.95 and last traded at $105.73. Approximately 2,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 3,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.24.
Metaurus U.S. Equity Ex-Dividend Fund-Series 2027 Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.73.
