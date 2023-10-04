Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF) Shares Down 1.5%

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.06 and last traded at $12.20. Approximately 3,428 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 2,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.39.

Mitsubishi Electric Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.05.

Get Mitsubishi Electric alerts:

Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.89 billion during the quarter.

Mitsubishi Electric Company Profile

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Infrastructure, Industry Mobility, Life, Business Platform, and Other Businesses. It offers turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch controls, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution ICT systems, large display devices, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, wireless and wired communications systems, network camera systems, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.