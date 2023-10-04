Mkango Resources (LON:MKA) Shares Down 5.7%

Shares of Mkango Resources Ltd. (LON:MKA – Get Free Report) traded down 5.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8.04 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8.25 ($0.10). 313,810 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 713,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.75 ($0.11).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 10.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 8.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £20.08 million, a PE ratio of -825.00 and a beta of 1.93.

Mkango Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops rare earth elements and associated minerals in the Republic of Malawi, Africa. It explores for uranium, tantalum, niobium, zircon, nickel, cobalt, rutile, corundum, graphite, gold ores, and base metals. The company's flagship project is the Songwe Hill property within the Phalombe exploration license located in southeast Malawi.

