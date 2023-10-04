Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 13.40 (LON:MAB1)

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 13.40 ($0.16) per share on Friday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of LON:MAB1 opened at GBX 540 ($6.53) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £308.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,810.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 577.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 650.46. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 52-week low of GBX 406.64 ($4.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 930 ($11.24). The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.27.

Insider Activity

In other Mortgage Advice Bureau news, insider Ben Thompson bought 4,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 522 ($6.31) per share, with a total value of £24,935.94 ($30,141.35). In related news, insider Ben Thompson purchased 4,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 522 ($6.31) per share, for a total transaction of £24,935.94 ($30,141.35). Also, insider Lucy Tilley acquired 46 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 650 ($7.86) per share, for a total transaction of £299 ($361.42). Over the last three months, insiders bought 5,833 shares of company stock worth $3,118,050. 20.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mortgage Advice Bureau

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. It offers proprietary technology and services, which includes adviser recruitment and lead generation, learning and development, compliance auditing and supervision, and digital marketing and website solutions.

