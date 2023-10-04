Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Trading 0.9% Higher

Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.15 and last traded at $1.12. 252,862 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 595,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

Myomo Stock Up 9.2 %

The company has a market cap of $22.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.73.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Myomo had a negative net margin of 49.70% and a negative return on equity of 106.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Myomo, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Myomo

In other Myomo news, CEO Paul R. Gudonis purchased 48,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.74 per share, with a total value of $35,816.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 878,245 shares in the company, valued at $649,901.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Paul R. Gudonis bought 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.75 per share, for a total transaction of $31,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 792,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,633.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Paul R. Gudonis purchased 48,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.74 per share, for a total transaction of $35,816.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 878,245 shares in the company, valued at $649,901.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 155,899 shares of company stock worth $113,590 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Myomo by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Myomo in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Myomo during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Myomo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Myomo by 516.0% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 108,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 91,269 shares in the last quarter. 21.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Myomo

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.

