Nano (XNO) Price Hits $0.64 on Top Exchanges

Nano (XNO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Nano has a total market cap of $85.01 million and $7.75 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nano has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. One Nano coin can now be purchased for about $0.64 or 0.00002303 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,699.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.66 or 0.00233422 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.19 or 0.00834620 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00013567 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.09 or 0.00541844 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00056408 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.18 or 0.00134225 BTC.

About Nano

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

