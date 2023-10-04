Nanoco Group (LON:NANO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $16.26

Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 16.26 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 16.26 ($0.20), with a volume of 548728 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.62 ($0.20).

Nanoco Group Stock Down 2.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 17.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 18.41. The company has a market capitalization of £52.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1,660.00 and a beta of 0.53.

Insider Transactions at Nanoco Group

In related news, insider Nigel Pickett sold 443,602 shares of Nanoco Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.22), for a total value of £79,848.36 ($96,516.81). Company insiders own 32.26% of the company’s stock.

Nanoco Group Company Profile

Nanoco Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of novel nanomaterials for use in various commercial applications. The company offers CFQD quantum dots consisting of fluorescent semiconductor nanoparticles for OLED and µLED colour conversion, QD-EL, and security tagging applications; HEATWAVE quantum dots to use in the sensor industry; and VIVODOTS nanoparticles for medical and veterinary applications.

