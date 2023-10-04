Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $34.56

Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.56 and traded as low as $31.45. Naspers shares last traded at $31.54, with a volume of 18,334 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on NPSNY. Barclays upgraded Naspers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. HSBC upgraded Naspers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th.

Get Naspers alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Naspers

Naspers Stock Up 0.7 %

About Naspers

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.42 and a 200 day moving average of $34.63.

(Get Free Report)

Naspers Limited operates in the consumer internet industry in Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America, North America. The company operates through Classifieds, Food Delivery, Payments and Fintech, Etail, Edtech, Social and Internet Platforms, Media24, and Other Ecommerce segments. It holds investments in classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, health, and ecommerce, as well as ventures, and social and internet platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Naspers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naspers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.