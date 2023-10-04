Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $34.56

Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.56 and traded as low as $31.45. Naspers shares last traded at $31.54, with a volume of 18,334 shares changing hands.
A number of brokerages recently commented on NPSNY. Barclays upgraded Naspers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. HSBC upgraded Naspers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th.
Naspers Limited operates in the consumer internet industry in Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America, North America. The company operates through Classifieds, Food Delivery, Payments and Fintech, Etail, Edtech, Social and Internet Platforms, Media24, and Other Ecommerce segments. It holds investments in classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, health, and ecommerce, as well as ventures, and social and internet platforms.
