NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.07 Billion

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for $1.10 or 0.00003966 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.07 billion and $40.87 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00036594 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00025028 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00011352 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003208 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000791 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 976,564,896 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

