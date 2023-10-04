Neblio (NEBL) Price Up 9% This Week

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 4th. Neblio has a total market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $80,511.04 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for $0.0534 or 0.00000194 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Neblio has traded up 9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. It launched on August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 20,774,807 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Neblio (NEBL) is a blockchain network for Enterprise and Industry 4.0. NEBL is its native token operating on the Neblio Token Protocol-1 (NTP1), allowing easy creation of unique tokens. The platform supports multiple programming languages and offers documentation, tools, and services for project development. NEBL tokens are used for transaction verification, governance, and block creation through staking. Neblio was founded in 2017 by Ann Jackson and Eddy Smith, currently functioning as a for-profit entity.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

